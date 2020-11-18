Two Killed in Overnight Trailer Fire in Kalispell

Two people are dead and a third person was hospitalized after a trailer caught fire in Kalispell after midnight Wednesday.

Crews from the Kalispell Fire Department were dispatched to 737 East California Ave. shortly before 1 a.m. and reported finding only a small amount of smoke and no visible flames coming from the structure. Upon entry, however, three occupants were found inside in critical condition, according to a press release issued by the department.

All three victims were transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for their injuries and as of 4 a.m. two had died. No update was provided on the condition of the third occupant.

The fire was mostly limited to the front room of the trailer and had been largely extinguished by the time firefighters arrived. The Kalispell Police Department is investigating the incident and no additional information was available as of Wednesday morning.

Crews from the Evergreen, Smith Valley and Whitefish fire departments also responded to the fire.

