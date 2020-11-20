My name is Lisa Pavlock, and I just finished my first campaign for election to the House of Representatives in District 93.

It was a hard-fought race, and although I was deeply saddened not to win, I was grateful for the chance to run to represent the people of Lake County. Upon hearing the results, the leadership of the Democratic Party recommended I get in touch with my opponent, Joe Read, to congratulate him.

And, as difficult as it was, I understood the importance of this act – as an athlete who has played and coached in hundreds of games – it is the way we acknowledge the humanity of our competitor. It is a way of thanking them for the dance we just went through, together. Because without him, there would have been no competition. The win would not feel so good, the loss not hurt so badly.

I was surprised the next day when Joe and his wife, Jill, came by with flowers. Looking each other in the eye really made a difference and helped to bring the campaign to its completion. I was glad for the chance to be able to have had this opportunity. Thanks to all of the people of Lake County and everyone who left their hearts out on the field of this campaign.

Looking forward to the next time.

Lisa Pavlock

St. Ignatius