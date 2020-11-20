Three Additional COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed in Flathead County

The Flathead City-County Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the county’s total to 30 since the pandemic began.

The health department didn’t provide any other information about the individuals.

“We send our deepest sympathies to all loved ones impacted by these deaths,” Flathead City-County Interim Health Officer Tamalee St. James Robinson said in a statement.

The deaths come as Flathead County is grappling with an extended surge in COVID-19. The county reported 2,217 new cases in October, and so far November has been worse, with 2,321 new cases reported as of Nov. 19, representing 38% of the county’s total number of cases (6,089) since the start of the pandemic.

The state of Montana as a whole is similarly experiencing a surge in the virus, with 1,475 new cases reported today, along with 506 active hospitalizations and 567 total deaths.

The state reports 22,169 active cases, as of Nov. 20, and 30,557 total recoveries.