Marion Woman Killed in Monday Morning Crash

A Monday morning crash on snowy Montana Highway 82 just west of the Flathead River has claimed the life of a 20-year-old Marion woman.

Alexis Marie Beecham was identified by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. According to Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. James Schneider, Beecham was driving a Buick LeSabre westbound around 8 a.m. Monday when she lost control of the car while attempting to negotiate a curve. Beecham’s car entered the eastbound lane where a large SUV collided with the driver’s side of the Buick.

Beecham was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Suburban were transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.