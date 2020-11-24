Do Your Part to Slow the Spread

Kalispell Public Schools made the difficult decision to deliver classes in person five days a week based upon recommendations from local and state medical infectious disease experts, as well as the Center for Disease Control on how to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Before making our decision, we heard from a significant number of parents, teachers, and staff asking that we implement these same recommendations.

The simple recommendations of wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance have been clearly effective in limiting the spread in the schools. Contact tracing has indicated that KPS COVID cases have been due to spread outside the school buildings, and while the Flathead community has seen a large increase in cases, KPS has not.

As we approach Thanksgiving and the holiday season, the Board of Trustees is concerned about a resurgence of COVID cases in our community as families and friends come together. The board, our teachers, staff, and especially our students, work hard to keep our schools open and everyone safe. We ask everyone to do their part to slow the spread of this dangerous virus by using the same protective measures our students do at school and staying home if you are sick.

Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees

Lance Isaak, Board Chair

Jack Fallon, Vice Chair

Sue Corrigan

Will Hiatt

Mark Kornick

Rebecca Linden

Diane Morton Stout

Amy Waller

Scott Warnell

Ursula Wilde

Kim Wilson