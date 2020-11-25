Flathead County Reports Nine Additional COVID-19 Deaths

The Flathead City-County Health Department has confirmed nine additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the county’s total to 39.

As of yesterday, the state reported 630 total deaths due to COVID-19 along with 467 active hospitalizations, as health departments and hospitals across the state are reporting being overwhelmed amid the prolonged statewide surge.

Five of the Flathead County deaths are associated with an unnamed long-term care facility. Kalispell Regional Healthcare’s Brendan House is currently experiencing a widespread outbreak, with 54 residents testing positive altogether, although as of yesterday 12 had recovered.

The health department didn’t provide any other details about the nine individuals.

“We extend our greatest sympathies to all friends and family affected by these deaths,” Flathead City-County Interim Health Officer Tamalee St. James Robinson said in a statement. “We ask all Flathead residents to do their part to mitigate the spread of the virus to protect our vulnerable loved ones.”