Glacier’s Anderson Signs with Montana Western

Kalispell Glacier forward Emma Anderson signed a national letter of intent on Nov. 23 to play basketball for Montana Western, Bulldogs women’s basketball coach Lindsay Woolley announced Monday.

Anderson was an all-conference selection as a junior, when she averaged eight points, seven rebounds and a steal per game and helped lead the Wolfpack to a fourth-place finish at the Western AA divisional tournament. She also plays volleyball and softball, where she earned all-conference honors.

“I am excited Emma chose to join our program,” Woolley said. “She is an outstanding student with goals of becoming an educator. Emma has great athleticism, an excellent touch and a good skill set. Her best days are ahead of her and we are excited to watch her develop at Montana Western.”

Montana Western finished the 2019-2020 season with the second best record in the Frontier Conference (12-6), and was 20-11 overall.

Anderson is academic all-state and an honor roll student. She plans on majoring in elementary education at Montana Western.