Podcast: The Fight Against Isolation

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: No group is more vulnerable to the devastating effects of COVID-19 than senior citizens, and the medical risk isn’t the only reason many elderly men and women are struggling right now. Managing Editor Myers Reece joins the show to talk about his cover story from the Nov. 18 issue of the Beacon and shares how the virus is impacting seniors’ mental health and what local community organizations are doing to try to help while keeping their clients safe. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last seven days, including another record week of new COVID-19 cases, a Kalispell state senator earning a new role, and the conviction of a man who made headlines over the summer.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.