Unidentified Body Found at Big Arm State Park

A dog walker on Wednesday discovered a human body at Big Arm State Park off U.S. Highway 93, touching off an investigation by Lake County detectives and tribal law enforcement.

In a press release Thursday, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirmed the discovery of a decomposed, partially skeletonized body, which detectives have sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy and identification.

Meanwhile, anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Devon McCrea at (406) 883-7324 or via email at dmccrea@lakemt.gov.

According to the press release, on Nov. 25 at about 4 p.m., Lake County 911 took a report from a person who had been walking their dog at Big Arm State Park. The caller reported discovering a human body near U.S. Highway 93 within the park boundary. Deputies responded and confirmed that the discovery was a female body. An initial scene investigation was conducted by Lake County Detectives and Deputy Coroners, with the assistance of Flathead Tribal Police and Montana Highway Patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office will work in conjunction with the Flathead Tribal Police on the investigation.