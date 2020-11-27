Masking Up is Easy

It appears that the Flathead and beyond is divided on the “Stop the Spread” issue and we see the law enforcement agencies unable to enforce the mandates. So it is up to us to be the bigger person and follow the recommendations for masking, hygiene and safe distancing, especially in public. Masks don’t hurt and masks are not harmful. I have chosen to not shop at the businesses where masking up is a joke. Sadly, these businesses are more interested in their monetary intake than the safety of their employees and customers. I see Costco will now require masks or face shields for entry. No mask or shield, no entry. Bravo!

Skeeter Johnston

Whitefish