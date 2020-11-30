We’ve Talked About This

1:14 a.m. A man yelled “f—k the police” after an officer declined to give him a ride to the grocery store.

1:39 a.m. A woman hearing sounds from a movie her neighbors were watching hung up after being asked what she would like law enforcement to do about it.

3:32 a.m. Two people with flashlights were walking through a field.

4:40 a.m. An intoxicated man who shared “some pretty choice words” dropped his weed on the floor.

4:57 a.m. Another intoxicated man walking in the middle of the road was redirected to the sidewalk.

9:04 a.m. The boy from next door keeps hopping the fence and putting something in a man’s furnace.

9:56 a.m. Someone traded for a gun with the serial number filed off.

10:24 a.m. A scammer wouldn’t leave a would-be victim alone.

10:38 a.m. Some dynamite was picked up.

10:41 a.m. A man stole four cartons of cigarettes.

10:48 a.m. A load of pipe was dumped.

12:04 p.m. A rooster keeps crowing.

12:47 p.m. A man who was confronted by four to five people who “got in his face” wanted law enforcement to know that he was going to go about his business.

1:35 p.m. Teens were riding dirt bikes recklessly.

3:16 p.m. A man was thrown in a lake.

4:02 p.m. A driver spinning brodies in a field took out a mailbox and hit a tree.

4:53 p.m. A dog owner was mortified that her “very intelligent” dog had killed a deer despite having “already talked to her dog” about not killing deer.

5:29 p.m. A puppy was found wandering the streets.

6:24 p.m. A man who claimed his shoulder was struck by a car’s side-view mirror asked the driver for $40.

9:31 p.m. A man concerned about the camper parked nearby was convinced he was “about to get robbed.”

10:20 p.m. A woman was trying to sneak meth into the hospital.

10:28 p.m. A bear was running through the dog park.