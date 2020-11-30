Woman Crashes Truck Into Whitefish Train Depot

A 27-year-old woman speeding through downtown Whitefish slammed her truck into the Whitefish Train Depot early Sunday morning.

Courtney Holler, who resides north of Whitefish, was flown to Seattle for treatment of her injuries and her condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.

According to the Whitefish Police Department, witnesses reported Holler’s black Ford F-150 was headed northbound “at a very high rate of speed” on Spokane Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. before the truck smashed into the front of the historic train station. The stretch of Spokane Avenue directly south of the station includes a number of retail businesses, Whitefish Middle School and the Whitefish Performing Arts Center.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol are assisting Whitefish Police in their investigation of the incident, which is ongoing.