Bigfork Man Arrested After Brief Standoff

A 63-year-old Bigfork man is in custody after a neighbor accused him of riding up her up driveway on an ATV and shooting out the windows of the vehicles parked there.

Ronald Dean Clackler was arrested after a short standoff at his home in Bigfork and is being held on suspicion of assault with a weapon and criminal mischief.

According to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Alpine Drive just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday after a report of a man firing a gun outside. Deputies made contact with a woman hiding in the basement of the home who reported that an “older male” drove up to her residence on an ATV and shot at the vehicles. Investigators determined the suspect was Clackler, who had by that time driven the ATV to his own nearby residence. Clackler initially refused to speak with deputies or exit his home but was apprehended not long after SWAT teams arrived.

The incident remains under investigation. Clackler had not been charged as of Wednesday morning.

