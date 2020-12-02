Isn’t it Past Your Bedtime?

2:04 a.m. An intoxicated man had his keys and jacket stolen by a friend who didn’t want him to drive.

6:45 a.m. A West Glacier woman out for a morning run was yelled at by a strange man.

7:08 a.m. Dogs were chasing deer.

7:30 a.m. A man was not getting along with his girlfriend.

9:03 a.m. Someone in South Carolina coerced a Marion man to share nude photos of himself.

9:07 a.m. A man walked into a house and harassed a Somers man because of “some unknown situation.”

9:31 a.m. Mail was stolen.

12:22 p.m. A woman was getting harassed for bringing a puppy to the dog park.

12:42 p.m. A dog and a kid were playing too rough.

1:21 p.m. A man was upset the post office wouldn’t deliver his mail.

1:38 p.m. A woman called back to clarify that the item that hit her windshield was a metal Yeti coffee mug and not a rock because it left a mark “the perfect circle size of a tumbler.”

1:40 p.m. A man trying to turn down his music accidentally called 911.

2:14 p.m. A man contracted to make deliveries for Amazon was accused of “casing” a Kalispell neighborhood.

2:18 p.m. Dogs were running around the woods in Polebridge.

4:37 p.m. A vehicle was stuck on a boulder.

6:02 p.m. A woman dialed 911, then warned her dad she would “call the cops” because he put her dog outside and told dispatchers to “hold on.”

6:59 p.m. A Bigfork man found a dog on his porch.

10:32 p.m. When asked if Roger Rabbit was his real name, a rude man said, “yeah, do you think that’s funny?” and started cursing.

11:11 p.m. A small child dialed 911 and started mashing buttons.

11:34 p.m. A report of loud skateboarders was unfounded.