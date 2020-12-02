Podcast: Beacon Photographer Hunter D’Antuono

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: The Flathead Beacon’s award-winning, always excellent photography is primarily the work of one man, Media Director Hunter D’Antuono, who joins the show to talk about how he captures all those beautiful images that grace our pages. Hunter shares how he first came to have a camera in his hands and why he’s hoping a tool to help see the stars is waiting under his Christmas tree later this month. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the resignation of the Flathead County health officer, the expansion of a lawsuit against a long-term care facility hit with a COVID outbreak in August and another accolade for a Whitefish hockey phenom.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.