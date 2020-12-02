Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2020 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Until I get comprehensive November 2020 data, let’s look at single-family residence annual sales quantities, median days from listing to contract, and median cost per square foot, by square footage range (like 1,000 to 1,499), since 2017, for homes sold at prices between $150,000 and $699,999 (see chart) — focusing on sales Jan. 1 through Oct. 31, each year for the past four years.

The 2017 numbers are in green, 2018 are orange, 2019 are blue and 2020 are gold. Vertical bars show quantity of sales, dashed lines show median days from listing to contract (add roughly another 45 for due diligence to get to closing), and solid lines show median sold price per square foot.

Since Kalispell has the greatest activity, we chose its chart for the printed Beacon. The online Beacon also has an animated GIF, below the main chart, rotating through city-specific charts. Time-on-market keeps shortening overall and broadly, and price-per-foot keeps inching upwards in most places and square footage ranges.

GIF (rotating charts):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.