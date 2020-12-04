Kalispell Man Charged with Assaulting Probation Officer

A Kalispell man who hid beneath a comforter in the corner of a motel room, then attacked the probation officer who discovered him has been charged with assault on a peace officer in Flathead County District Court.

Kevin James Ward, 30, was arrested on Tuesday after a dramatic confrontation with two probation officers who were called to his room after motel staff complained about suspicious activity, according to charging documents. Ward was on probation from a 2019 drug conviction.

Around 11 a.m., the two officers asked the room’s other occupants to leave and began searching for drug paraphernalia, finding a glass pipe and marijuana, signs that Ward had violated his probation. The officers also noticed a comforter was out of place, bunched up in the corner of the room. When one of the officers pulled back the comforter, they found Ward, drew their service weapon and attempted to arrest him.

After initially complying, according to court filings, Ward “abruptly turned and attempted to grab (the officer)’s service weapon.” A second officer secured the gun as Ward began striking the first officer in the face and chest. The two officers were eventually able to subdue Ward and arrest him. The officer that Ward punched reported injuries to his face, chest and back.

If convicted, Ward faces a minimum of two years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10.

andy@flatheadbeacon.com