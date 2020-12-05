Kalispell Regional Healthcare Announces Name Change

Kalispell Regional Healthcare announced yesterday that it’s changing its name to Logan Health, effective January 2021.

A press release stated that the brand shift will unify the growing healthcare system’s locations under the Logan Health name. The moniker pays tribute to Logan Pass in Glacier National Park.

“Our continued growth has brought us to a pivotal point,” Dr. Craig Lambrecht, KRH president and CEO, said in a Dec. 4 statement. “We feel that now is the time to truly unify our organization and move forward under the one name of Logan Health.”

In its 110-year history, beginning in 1910, KRH has grown and expanded services to “ensure quality care would always be close at hand,” the press release stated. That includes its core services of cancer care, cardiovascular and pulmonary care, neuroscience and spine care, orthopedics, surgical care, pediatric specialty care, and behavioral health.

KRH has more than 4,000 employees, including 197 physicians in 66 specialties, and its 47 clinics and outreach services stretch across the state. Its expansion has included recent partnerships with medical facilities across the Hi-Line.

In an informational packet, KRH said its “previous way of organizing our system no longer works.” It also noted that the name change is in “no way related to any outside merger or acquisition.”

“We are becoming an organized system of care and by moving to one brand we eliminate confusion and unite our locations, workforces and communities,” the hospital said. “By unifying our naming structure under the parent brand of Logan Health, we eliminate the chance of confusion for our patients.”

The hospital didn’t provide a price tag for what it describes as a “large undertaking,” but it said that “not changing our name will do us more financial harm in the long run.”

“Further, the cost to brand a system will provide value for years,” the hospital stated.

KRH said it has invested in its employees over the past year “through HR systems and compensation strategies,” and has invested in “growth through the HealthCenter transition and relationships with the Hi-Line hospitals.”

“In comparison, the transition to a new brand is a minimal investment that will make a significant impact,” it continued. “Our new brand is an investment in our future, setting us up to pursue more opportunities to grow our services, and allows us to care for a broader service area without the restrictive nature of having a named tied to one particular location.”

KRH’s pediatric center, Montana Children’s, will also change its name to Logan Health Children’s.

The hospital noted that Logan Pass is the highest point of Going-to-the-Sun Road and one of the most popular destinations in the park, as well as a “point of pride” and a “timeless embodiment of permanence and perseverance.”

“We are so fortunate to call Montana home,” Lambrecht said. “The park is such a point of pride for so many who live here. We want to honor its rich history as we forge a new legacy for our future.”

Patients will see changes across all KRH entities, according to the press release, which Chief Transformation Officer Cindy Morrison says will make their experiences feel more connected.

“With this new name, our patients — no matter where they receive care — will have more of a seamless and streamlined experience,” Morrison said. “This makes it easier for them to find us in their communities and connect with us when they need us. And while our signs and the name on our badges are changing, our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare is the same as it’s always been.”

Lambrecht said he’s excited for KRH employees to “take up the new banner of Logan Health.”

“This is a great opportunity to bring our 4,000 employees closer together,” he said. “Although we are separated by distance, the transformation will stimulate a renewed sense of connectivity and pride internally for our new organizational name.”

“We want to heighten engagement in our communities, boldly invest in our amazing workforce and provide more innovative ways to care for our patients,” Lambrecht continued. “This opens us up to new opportunities for success in the ever changing healthcare landscape and helps us to deliver exceptional care and an outstanding experience.”