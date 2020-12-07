Next Round’s on the House

1:11 a.m. Two smashed pumpkins were found.

2:21 a.m. A man who accidentally gave his friend $100 wanted the money back.

4:09 a.m. Two people sitting in a ditch “decided to have a smoke.”

8:59 a.m. A Bigfork man was sick of being woken up by his neighbor’s dog.

9:24 a.m. A heater was stolen.

12:35 p.m. Two “erratic” people were asked to quiet down.

12:44 p.m. A new mother was concerned about the “sketchy motor home” parked nearby.

2:56 p.m. A necklace was lost in a grocery store.

3:57 p.m. A man was cutting down trees near the highway.

4:30 p.m. Trash was building up in a neighbor’s yard.

4:51 p.m. A man with a shotgun walked by.

5:41 p.m. “There is a big fight at Packers.”

8:28 p.m. A vehicle was parked in the woods with its lights on.

9:32 p.m. An intoxicated mom bloodied her daughter’s nose.