Pablo Man Arrested After Two People Shot in Lake County Home

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and accused of shooting two people inside a home in Lake County last week.

Joshua McGreevey was taken into custody on Dec. 4 and booked into the Lake County Jail on suspicion of attempted deliberate homicide. The two victims, a man and a woman, were expected to survive the shooting, according to a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities from the sheriff’s office and Flathead Tribal Police were alerted to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Dec. 4 and responded to a home on Whispering Pines Drive in Pablo. McGreevey fled the scene on foot but was later arrested at a nearby residence.

The investigation is ongoing.