Podcast: Best of Preps in a Pandemic

This week: Best of Preps is one of the Flathead Beacon’s longest running features but it’s been a while since the last one came out. The last two editions of the special section celebrating the area’s top high school athletes were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, so Staff Writer Micah Drew joins the show to talk about what it took to bring Best of Preps back and how this year’s jaw-dropping photos came to life (hint: it involves throwing cornstarch into a coworker’s face). Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last seven days, including doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the way to Flathead County and a new health officer stepping into his old job to try and steady the county health department.

