Real Estate Market Trends

We last showed this chart on Nov. 11, having data through October, and folks have since been inquiring about November activity. As requested, here you go. I included sales of homes ranging in sold prices between $150,000 and $799,999, charting as bars the quantity (by month sold) and as lines the median days from listing to contract. The online Beacon has an additional animated GIF at the bottom of the column, with charts for each city.

County-wide sale quantities spiked from July through November 2020, compared to past years, while median speeds from listing to contract (days to contract or DTC) are three weeks or less July through November (remember it often takes another 30-45 days to get through due diligence and to actual closing).

GIF (rotating charts with each city):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.