A Thief with Good Oral Hygeine

2:56 p.m. A bicycle with a “be blessed” sticker was stolen.

4:01 p.m. A woman upset that her neighbor keeps calling the cops on her dogs just watched that neighbor provoke the pups.

5:34 p.m. A man got angry after his attempt to shoplift was thwarted.

6:26 p.m. A man running after a trespasser told dispatchers he would “protect myself and my property, whatever it takes.”

6:28 p.m. A fast food restaurant was having issues with vagrants.

6:55 p.m. A woman waiting for her food was spit on and cursed at.

7:43 p.m. A toothbrush was stolen.

8:03 p.m. A man who had stolen a phone earlier just came back and stole another one.

10:55 p.m. A loud banging was heard.