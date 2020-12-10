Missoula Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting Death

MISSOULA — Police in Missoula are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting and have released the name of the victim.

Sundance Ron Leon Hernandez, 33, of Missoula was shot in the head in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon, the Missoula County sheriff’s office Wednesday.

Police said Christopher Lance Newrider, 33, is the suspect in the shooting, Sgt. Travis Welsh said. Newrider recently absconded from the supervision of his parole officer in Anaconda, according to state Department of Corrections records.

Officers believe the two men knew each other, Welsh told the Missoulian.

Newrider is 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall, weighs 200 pounds (91 kilograms) and has brown hair, green eyes and dark facial hair. He ran away from the scene of the shooting and should be considered armed and dangerous, Welsh said.

He was wearing a black beanie, a black hoodie and black shoes, officials said.

Newrider pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping and aggravated felony assault for beating and hog-tying a man in Missoula in 2007, causing injuries including broken bones and a collapsed lung. Newrider also has burglary convictions in 2006 and 2018, state records said.