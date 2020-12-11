What About the Eggs?

6:35 a.m. A caller identifying him or herself only as “handsome” or “daddy” wanted to remind law enforcement that the public pays their salaries.
9:03 a.m. A Kalispell rooster was crowing.
9:26 a.m. Several neighbors received envelopes filled with blank card stock in the mail.
9:34 a.m. A woman testing her phone decided to call 911.
3:03 p.m. Someone was “snorting Xanax” on Snapchat.
3:24 p.m. An inflatable Christmas tree was stolen.
3:49 p.m. A man was hot-wiring a vehicle with a bunch of people inside.
3:56 p.m. Two large dogs in a chicken coop were eating chicken.
3:59 p.m. A man who mentioned something about sex trafficking bought a younger woman some ice cream.
5:17 p.m. The cops were called on “two high schoolers in love, looking at the trees” at a local park.
5:42 p.m. A man keeps trying to report someone else’s truck as stolen.
7:45 p.m. A woman who accidentally flashed her headlights at a deputy investigating a mattress in the road called to say she was sorry.