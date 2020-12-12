Benefits of a Union

As a nurse with 14 years experience in multiple facilities and states I’ve experienced the benefits of being part of a union. One benefit is fair wages. I currently make $14 less an hour at Kalispell Regional Medical Center than my previous position in a different state. To retain high quality nursing staff and continuity of care for our patients at KRMC we need to have competitive and fair wages. I’m frustrated that the KRMC administration is not willing to bargain with the union. I hope this changes so we can retain great nurses for our patients and boost nursing morale.

Audrey Lenoch

Columbia Falls