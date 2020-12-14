Blacktail Mountain Ski Area to Open Dec. 18

A skier rides up the lift at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area outside of Lakeside on Jan. 8, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The chairlifts will begin spinning at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area on Friday, Dec. 18. The ski resort, located off U.S. Highway 93 about 14 miles from Lakeside, also announced improved operations for the upcoming season.

Lift tickets, rentals and lessons can now be purchased through the resort’s online store at www.blacktailmountain.com and redeemed at two ticketing kiosks. Muley’s Bar & Restaurant has a newly designed menu with several prepared to-go items. And the Mighty-Mite beginner area has been expanded. Also new this year, there will be fire pits at the bottom of each chairlift.

Blacktail Mountain is unique in that skiers and boarders park at the top of the mountain and can access more than 1,000 acres of terrain before riding one of the three chairlifts.

The resort noted that all guests and employees will be required to wear a face covering while in lift lines. Face coverings will also be required indoors and where social distancing cannot be maintained. Muley’s will be taking reservations for sit-down dining on the third floor.