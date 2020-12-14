Montana’s First COVID Vaccine Doses Arrive in Billings

HELENA — A hospital in Billings was the first in Montana to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The first doses of the vaccine will go to the hospital’s frontline staff, St. Vincent Healthcare chief medical officer Dr. Michael Bush said in a statement.

“We will prioritize administration of the vaccine in accordance with federal and state-approved guidelines. Ultimately, our goal will be to vaccinate as many of our healthcare workers as possible,” Bush said.

Ten health care facilities in Montana’s seven largest communities are set to receive this week a total of 9,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by drug company Pfizer.