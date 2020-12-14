What Else is New

12:28 a.m. A renter was getting pretty tired of the guy revving his engine in the driveway.

6:31 a.m. A man was advised that law enforcement would not be coming to pick up the items a homeless person left behind.

7:54 a.m. A hospital patient complained his nurses weren’t responding to his calls quickly enough.

9:20 a.m. Vomit was found on a building.

10:27 a.m. Someone used a tennis racket to smash a camera.

11:45 a.m. A woman said she would call her family “when she wished to and not before.”

2:07 p.m. An aggressive man went into a restaurant.

3:20 p.m. A highly intoxicated woman was advised to call back when she was sober.

3:26 p.m. A man asked someone to buy him a coffee, then threw the coffee.

3:38 p.m. A man plugged the toilet and flooded a hotel room.

4:26 p.m. An unruly man refused to wear a mask.

5:03 p.m. The person sleeping in the lobby for the last two days urinated in a trash can, “among other things.”

5:24 p.m. Something was thrown at a car.

6:40 p.m. A woman was called a “Grinch.”

7:49 p.m. A woman called 911 because “he is just being an a—hole.”