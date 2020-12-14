Where Will Liberals Run Now?

You want mathematical, scientific, unequivocal proof that being a liberal Democrat is a mental disorder?

Explain to me then why there is a mass exodus from states such as California, Oregon, Washington and New York. There are more, but these are the major contributors and their numbers make understanding this mental disorder easier. Why?

After years, and I do mean years (it took a long time), of creating their “utopia” of total government control over every aspect of their lives all of the sudden they don’t like to be told what to do and how to live. Or being taxed to the point that they cannot make a living. Liberal Dems wanted it. They voted for it. Over and over again. Now they’ve got it. And wow! All of a sudden they don’t like it. So they leave the utopia they created and go somewhere else. Guess what they do then? They try to make their new cities and states just like the places they just ran from, by continually voting for Dems.

Remember when President Donald Trump won the election in 2016 and all the liberal Dems said they would leave our country? Well they didn’t. Now they’ve voted into office another liberal Democrat who will run the entire country with the same ideas and government control as the states that they are fleeing from. My question is, where will they run to once the entire country is in the same government run, government controlled condition as the states they fled? Where will they go then?

Sean Quinn

Kalispell