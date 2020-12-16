A Nickel for Every Time You See That

1:13 a.m. A woman kicked out of her boyfriend’s house wanted to know how to get her stuff back.
7:57 a.m. A “huge black wolf” headed for the cemetery turned out to be a friendly dog.
8:09 a.m. Someone peed in the bushes.
8:30 a.m. A dog was almost hit by a car.
9:24 a.m. There was a load in the middle of the road.
9:52 a.m. Three bottles of beer were stolen.
12:17 p.m. A stolen PlayStation 2 was described as a “collectors item.”
12:22 p.m. A man was punching a tube at the bank drive-thru.
2:52 p.m. The neighbors are playing loud music and burning trash.
3:26 p.m. Some pigs got out.
4:31 p.m. A man’s “rear end was hanging out.”