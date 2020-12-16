A Nickel for Every Time You See That

1:13 a.m. A woman kicked out of her boyfriend’s house wanted to know how to get her stuff back.

7:57 a.m. A “huge black wolf” headed for the cemetery turned out to be a friendly dog.

8:09 a.m. Someone peed in the bushes.

8:30 a.m. A dog was almost hit by a car.

9:24 a.m. There was a load in the middle of the road.

9:52 a.m. Three bottles of beer were stolen.

12:17 p.m. A stolen PlayStation 2 was described as a “collectors item.”

12:22 p.m. A man was punching a tube at the bank drive-thru.

2:52 p.m. The neighbors are playing loud music and burning trash.

3:26 p.m. Some pigs got out.

4:31 p.m. A man’s “rear end was hanging out.”