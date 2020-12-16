Podcast: Far Off Broadway

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Staff Writer Maggie Dresser set out to track down a group of Broadway actors and touring musicians who have moved to the Flathead Valley in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, deciding to relocate as productions shut down throughout the country. Maggie joins the show to talk about her story, how Alpine Theatre Project helped attract the new crop of talent and what it means for the local arts scene to have them in the valley. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a welcome dip in new cases of COVID-19 in Flathead County, an end to the troubling story of a Rexford youth home and the final legal blow, perhaps, to the infamous bridge to nowhere.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.