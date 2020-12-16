Real Estate Market Trends

Homes are listed for sale, and remain available (active) until they are sold, or the contract expires, or the contract gets overtly canceled, or the listing is withdrawn. Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $799,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted, by month, the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (orange) and expired (red). The print version has space for one chart. The online version has a rotating GIF (at the bottom of this column) with 10-second displays of each of the sequential price ranges charted.

The lowest price range active listing count keeps stair-stepping downwards – a fleeting commodity. Note the doubling in sales in the GIF for $400,000 to $499,999 in the second half of the year. Cancellations and expirations, which usually spike towards the end of the year, peaked March through May 2020.

GIF (rotating charts with 10-second displays):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.