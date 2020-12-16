Seven Additional COVID-19 Deaths in Flathead County

The Flathead City-County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed seven additional COVID-19 related deaths of individuals in Flathead County, raising the county’s total to 51 since the pandemic began.

Three of the deaths are associated with three different residential care facilities, according to a health department news release Wednesday afternoon.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all loved ones impacted by these deaths,” said Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department. “We continue to encourage all Flathead residents to wear a mask, social distance, and stay home when sick to protect our most vulnerable.”

The Flathead City-County Health Department will continue to update their novel coronavirus website daily with case counts and press releases.