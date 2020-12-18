Glacier Soccer Coach, Player Receive Regional Honors

United Soccer Coaches (USC) announced their honorees for Coach of the Year, as well as the All-Region and All-America high school teams this week.

USC named Glacier High School girls coach Brendan Byrd as the Northwest Girls Coach of the Year for large schools, while senior defender Kenzie Williams was one of three athletes in the north to receive All-Region honors.

The Wolfpack girls won the the MHSA state soccer championships this year with a 1-0 over Helena High. The win was Glacier’s first title in program history. Williams and her strong crew of defenders were widely credited with holding the Bengals scoreless during the match.

Byrd has been the coach of the Wolfpack since 2012, and has also coached at Whitefish and Helena Capital and will be honored in a virtual ceremony during the USC convention in January.