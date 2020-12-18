Please, Sir, My Fox is Waiting

1:25 a.m. An “extremely mean” neighbor was accused of making a dog go crazy.

11:05 a.m. A caller complaining about a trailer parked on his property insisted that a dispatcher pass along the message that “he loves and misses” an unidentified person.

2:21 p.m. A man said four Martin City dogs attack if he turns his back to them.

2:57 p.m. Two men were fighting in a hallway.

3:30 p.m. The person reporting a break-in at their storage unit couldn’t wait any longer for the cops to show up because they had to get the fox in the back of their vehicle to the taxidermist.

3:42 p.m. A woman asked to move her car started cursing and throwing garbage.

4:31 p.m. Two people asked to move responded rudely.

6:17 p.m. A woman exited a shed behind an abandoned house.

7:07 p.m. A stolen phone was destroyed.

7:18 p.m. A woman who reported her vehicle stolen remembered she moved it at lunch.

7:53 p.m. A guy in a Kangol hat was wandering around.

10:39 p.m. A grocery store hosted a customer-on-customer brawl.