Get Her to a Bathroom!

7:26 a.m. A vehicle in the alley won’t move.
9:02 a.m. Mail-order medicines were swiped.
9:03 a.m. Some lanterns were stolen.
1:05 p.m. Two dogs crossed the road.
1:32 p.m. Packages were stolen.
1:43 p.m. A man was accused of putting spyware on his girlfriend’s phone.
2:36 p.m. A cat with a busted leg was reportedly “very stinky.”
2:51 p.m. A guy who was just dropped off started yelling at customers.
3:42 p.m. A man has been driving his girlfriend’s rental car since she went to jail.
3:53 p.m. A new neighborhood dog is barking too much.
4:57 p.m. A so-called roommate had been living rent-free for two years.
5:36 p.m. Two boys and a girl were throwing rocks at other kids.
6:21 p.m. A medical patient accused his nurse of holding him hostage.
8:08 p.m. An intoxicated roommate fell on a pack of fancy puppies in a pen. The puppies were unharmed.
8:37 p.m. A driver spinning donuts in a cul-de-sac crashed into a parked truck.
9:25 p.m. A red truck with kids in the bed was spinning brodies in a parking lot.
10:04 p.m. A lot of people were hollering from the bed of a different truck that keeps circling the block.
10:05 p.m. Yet another truck was spotted with someone in the bed.
10:08 p.m. “The emergency is a girl with an explosive a—.“
10:49 p.m. The third-hand report about someone trying to break in to a woman’s house was unfounded.
10:59 p.m. A mailbox was “cleaned out.”
11:07 p.m. Some “driving age” boys were hanging out on the sidewalk.
11:13 p.m. A hotel guest singing and yelling loudly was asked to keep it down.
11:31 p.m. A woman accused of yelling at cars said she was just talking on speakerphone.