Podcast: Giving Back

This week: With the holiday season comes our annual Giving Back issue, and like everything else since March this one is impacted by COVID-19 and explores how some nonprofits and volunteers have seen their worlds change in the last nine months. Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley Executive Director Bob Helder joins the show to talk about his organization, how a partnership with AmeriCorps expanded to keep construction going on three Lakeside homes and what else changed in 2020. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the latest county data on COVID-19, a landmark day for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the approval of two new public access points on Flathead Lake.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.