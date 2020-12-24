Ho, Ho, Ho

3:14 a.m. Someone waited an hour to call police after a mysterious knock at his door.

9:14 a.m. A check mailed to Arizona never got there.

11:09 a.m. A mom advised that her 5-year-old son had been absent for several weeks because “they have decided not to do school.”

12:28 p.m. An abandoned cat was “becoming feral.”

1:29 p.m. A deputy investigating a cat bite was also bitten by the cat.

1:46 p.m. A woman holding cleaning supplies was captured on a doorbell camera.

3:32 p.m. A man who “thinks he hates Christmas” flipped off Santa.

5:08 p.m. A man at a bank saw a juvenile run up to a vehicle, pull a briefcase out and take off.

7:39 p.m. Three people with flashlights got out of a large truck.

8:51 p.m. Someone suspicious of a couple trying to break into a car was not satisfied when they yelled “we’re not doing anything.”

9:12 p.m. The person who thought they were hearing a dog scream in pain was actually hearing a coyote.

9:27 p.m. The neighbors are hiding in the bushes when cars drive by.