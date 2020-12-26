Call Your Mother

8:13 a.m. A truck was “parked a little askew.”

10:12 a.m. A man dressed in all black was going through mailboxes.

10:17 a.m. Rabbits were loose at a gas station.

1:36 p.m. A woman who pressed all the buttons after her phone froze accidentally called 911.

2:46 p.m. A man worried someone was going to kidnap him tonight.

3:31 p.m. A car drove through a fence.

3:49 p.m. An unattached dog entered a Kalispell store.

5:38 p.m. A concerned mother was satisfied her son was not having an emergency but still wanted law enforcement to tell him she would like a phone call.

6:03 p.m. A man was talking nonsense and spilling his drink.

6:06 p.m. A private plane with a laser was spotted.

6:42 p.m. Someone was kicking a man’s door for 15 minutes.

6:51 p.m. A woman was concerned after her grandson accidentally ingested some of the white powdery substance on a drink cup that was delivered by a local restaurant. The boy was feeling fine and law enforcement suggested the substance could have been flour.

7:36 p.m. A man was getting phone calls from a strange religious group.

9 p.m. Twenty people were fighting in a parking lot.

10:19 p.m. A woman walked up to a man and punched him in the head.