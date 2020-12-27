Severing Ties with the Chinese Communist Party

It seems that the lies and disinformation from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) keeps getting worse. With China concealing information about the coronavirus, the world has been caught unprepared and it is a threat to everyone on the planet. The CCP’s suppression of people who tried to warn the world of its severity is well known. The brutality that China enforces on people who try to tell the truth and make their leaders accountable is also suppressed. People practicing their faith in China, including Christians, Falun Gong practitioners, Uyghurs, and Tibetans, are also suppressed through brainwashing, torture, and killing of innocent people, including the state-sanctioned forced organ harvesting for profit.

The U.S. has suffered from the loss of our manufacturing jobs and our intellectual property through the lying, deceit, and spying of the CCP. Communism is being infiltrated in so many aspects of our culture without our realizing it, and Americans are quickly losing their independence.

If the world cuts its ties with China, it would not survive. It is time we awaken and distance ourselves from the CCP and stand up for human rights and truth.

The conflicts between right/left, liberal/conservative and Republican/Democrat have pitted families and friends against each other. Perhaps it is not red versus blue, but Communist values versus American values. We have long enjoyed our freedoms, while the CCP has strategically indoctrinated the doctrines of communism into our lives. One does not have to dig very deep to find evidence of this.

The coronavirus has brought to light the horrid nature of the CCP. However, the true virus is actually the CCP. They are evil and we need to hold them accountable for their crimes against humanity.

Katherine Combes

Kalispell