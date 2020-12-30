Class AA Pre-Season Wrestling Rankings

The setting sun casts shadows of competitors during an outdoor wrestling event between Flathead Valley high schoolers and visiting students from the German state of Baden-Württemberg at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on August 7, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The 2020-21 pre-season AA wrestling rankings are based on data from previous results. Returning state champion Great Falls holds the top spot, followed by Billings Senior and Flathead, switching their finishing positions from last season.

Rankings are compiled by Ken Stuker in collaboration with the Class AA coaches. Team rankings are based on awarding points for each ranked wrestler.

Team Rankings:

1. Great Falls – 102

2. Billings Senior – 96

3. Flathead -86

4. Billings West – 84

5. Butte – 57

Individuals:

103

The 103-pound class has two returning state placers in Daylon Forshee (third) and Trey Whitlock (fifth). Reid Whitlock placed eighth at divisional in this same weight class.

1. Daylon Forshee, Billings Senior, 2. Trey Whitlock, Butte, 3. Reid Whitlock, Butte

113

The 113-pound class has three returning state placers led by Hunter Ketchem, who won a state championship and finished with a 48-0 record last season. Jase Van Pelt finished second to Ketchem last year and was 42-10, while Holden Howe finished sixth at state and was 23-11. Josh Melton of Glacier was a divisional champion, followed by Colton Gutenberger (third) and Dylan Kratofil (fourth).

1. Hunter Ketchem, Skyview, 2. Jase Van Pelt, West, 3. Holden Howe, Senior, 4. Josh Melton, Glacier, 5. Colton Gutenberger, Belgrade, 6. Dylan Kratofil, Flathead

120

The 120-pound class returns Glacier state champion Teegan Vasquez. Jaylen Vladic was third, followed by Kyler Raiha (sixth). Three divisional placers, Hunter Rahn (second), Cade Gardner (third) and Sam Crawford (seventh) also return.

1. Teegan Vasquez, Glacier, 2. Jaylen Vladic, Senior, 3. Kyler Raiha, Butte, 4. Hunter Rahn, Capital, 5. Cade Gardner, Flathead, 6. Sam Crawford, Gallatin

126

This class has three returning state placers: state champion Jesse Aarness, runner-up Keagan Gransbery and fourth-place finisher Aaron Liscum. Three divisional top-10 wrestlers also return.

1. Jesse Aarness, West, 2. Keagan Gransbery, Butte, 3. Aaron Liscum, Great Falls High, 4. Isaac Ayers, Big Sky, 5. Thomas Putnam, Glacier, 6. Bryson Danzinger, Sentinel

132

The 132-pound class returns five state-placing athletes with runner-up Carter Schmidt leading the way, followed by Idren Peak (third), Asher Kemppainen (third), Israel Moreno (fifth) and Novik Thomas (sixth).

1. Carter Schmidt, Belgrade, 2. Idren Peak, Senior, 3. Asher Kemppainen, Flathead, 4. Israel Moreno, Big Sky, 5. Novik Thomas, Sentinel, 6. Archer Throckmorton, Great Falls

138

Carson DesRosier was a state champ in 2019 and finished second in 2020 with a record of 28-2. RJ Lowdog and Mason Huber were fourth and fifth, respectively.

1. Carson DesRosier, Capital, 2. RJ Lowdog, West, 3. Mason Huber, Great Falls, 4. Jackson Bakken, Sentinel, 5. Connor Konda, Butte, 6. James Roan, Senior

145

Avery Allen is a returning state champ now at 145 pounds, with a record last year of 24-1. Five other state placers from last season return at this weight.

1. Avery Allen, Bozeman, 2. Cade Troupe, Flathead, 3. Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls, 4. Gavin Stodtmeister, West, 5. Carter Johnson, Big Sky, 6. Gabe Lake, Flathead

152

Two runners up from last season, Drake Rhodes and Fin Nadeau, return. Rhodes won state in 2019.

1. Drake Rhodes, West, 2. Finn Nadeau, Flathead, 3. Cache Hilliard, Great Falls, 4. Cameron Savaria, Skyview, 5. Felix Peterson, Gallatin, 6. Blake Jolma, Sentinel

160

The 160-pound class is led by the top three wrestlers from last season at 152 pounds. Hunter Meinzen (25-1) won the title over Paolo Salminen (25-5), his second championship win. Noah Poe-Hatten was third.

1. Hunter Meinzen, Big Sky, 2. Paolo Salminen, Skyview, 3. Noah Poe-Hatten, Flathead, 4. Donovan Mahoney, Great Falls, 5. Isaiah Murch, Senior, 6. Connor Kovick, Helena Capital

170

The returning state placers at 170 pounds are led by state champion Thomas Klepps.

1. Thomas Klepps, Senior, 2. Brendan Lockart, Great Falls High, 3. Dylan Graham, Helena Capital, 4. Chase Youso, Flathead, 5. Dominik Scown, Butte, 6. Nathan Kojetten, Skyview

182

The 182-pound class returns three state placers from last year: Peyton Morton (second), Liam Swanson (third) and Ryan Nelson (second, Washington state).

1. Peyton Morton, Senior, 2. Liam Swanson, Great Falls, 3. Ryan Nelson, Flathead, 4. Kael Willis, Glacier, 5. Dilen Barrington, Skyview, 6. Ian Isaacson, Helena Capital

205

Two state champions, Elijah Davis and Noah Kovick, from last season lead this weight class.

1. Elijah Davis, Great Falls, 2. Noah Kovick, Helena Capital, 3. Zaybin Stewart, Flathead, 4. Charlie Desmarais, Senior, 5. Gaige Winter, Flathead, 6. Xaden Cunningham, Belgrade

285

Two-time state champion Ethan DeRoche returns in the 285-pound class looking to secure a third title.

1. Ethan DeRoche, Great Falls, 2. Jaydon Hoff, West, 3. Zac Malcolm, West, 4. Camren Spencer Bozeman, 5. Zack Tierney, Butte, 6. Timber Richberg, Flathead