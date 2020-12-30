Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2020 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

At the end of July, we looked at a home sales snapshot by vintage for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales this past 12 months (sold prices $150,000 to $750,000). Homes built since 2016 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, left range) — and they brought the most median dollars per square foot (green line, left range).

The orange line — median days from listing to contract (DTC), right range — shows that the 1931-1935 vintage was snapped up fastest; 1941-1945 vintage was slowest to contract. Most vintages were under contract within 50 days.

The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s. Most homes built within the last 70 years had between 2,000 and 2,500 square feet. At the very bottom of the chart, you’ll find the median sold price per vintage. I wish you all the very best in 2021.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.