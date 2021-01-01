The Year in Sports Photos: 2020

Flathead High School’s Cade Troupe wrestles Glacier High School’s Hunter Magness at Flathead High in Kalispell on Jan. 10, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Glacier High School students storm the court in celebration their team’s 45-40 victory over the Flathead Braves at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 24, 2020.

Kai Golan catches air on the jump hill at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Jan. 18, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Jedi Christy of the St. Ignatius Bulldogs, left, fights for the rebound with Wyatt Reichenbach of the Bigfork Vikings during the district 7B semifinal in Bigfork on Feb. 20, 2020. The Vikings fell to the Bulldogs 47-44. the Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A dog sled team bursts out of the starting gate during the Flathead Classic dog sled races in Olney on Feb. 29, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Jake Rendina of the Glacier Wolfpack outruns the Flathead Braves defense for a touchdown at the annual crosstown football game in Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Oct. 16, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Colter Purcell of Hamilton finishes first at the Class A State cross country meet at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell on Oct. 23, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Preston Ring of Whitefish High School at swim practice at The Wave Aquatic and Fitness Center in Whitefish on Jan. 15, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon