Montana PBS Renews Student Learning Programs, Resources

BOZEMAN — Montana PBS has announced plans to renew a broadcast created at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March to support school children who were remote learning or in temporary quarantine.

The new schedule for the Learn at Home broadcast is set to launch Monday and continue through the end of the school year on June 4, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

The shows run each weekday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and cover multiple subjects from language arts, social studies, science and math for elementary and middle school students.

“We know that not all households in the state have the same access to devices and a strong internet connection, but that most homes have a TV that receives our broadcast signal,” Montana PBS Director of Education Nikki Vradenburg said.

Chief Operator Paul Heitt-Rennie estimates most households have tuned into the Learn at Home program. He said Nielsen data through the summer showed it was watched by up to 150,000 households, or up to 45% of households in the state.

“Every educator we talked to asked us to keep it going,” Vradenburg said. “They knew students would be at home for some part of the school year and that having reliable, trustworthy content to watch during the day would be important.”

PBS National was also a resource in developing content and schedules to support students.