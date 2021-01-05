Whitefish Passes Emergency Mask Ordinance

Anticipating a reversal by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte of the existing statewide mask directive, the Whitefish City Council on Jan. 4 passed an emergency ordinance requiring the continued use of face coverings in public settings within city limits due to the continued threat of COVID-19.

According to Whitefish City Manager Dana Smith, the preemptive ordinance was drafted in response to the newly inaugurated Republican governor’s indication that “in his initial days in office, he plans to lift the mask directive administered by former Governor Bullock.”

Flathead City-County Health Officer Joe Russell said it’s his understanding that Gianforte’s COVID-19 Task Force plans to release additional details surrounding his administration’s public health controls related to the coronavirus pandemic, but that he “heard the same thing, that Gov. Gianforte is considering not having a mask mandate.”

“We’ll see what happens in the next few days, but mask use is a good demonstrative public health measure when you can’t socially distance,” Russell told council members at Monday’s meeting.

The council approved the emergency ordinance in a unanimous vote following a public hearing, passing a measure that closely mirrors the local directive city officials passed in July, one day before Bullock, a Democrat who served two terms as Montana’s governor, announced the statewide mask mandate currently in effect.

In the event that Gianforte overturns the directive, Whitefish council members said they believed the community would be safer with an emergency ordinance in effect, particularly as visitors flock to Whitefish Mountain Resort and businesses and schools strive to remain open.

“Due to the overwhelming consensus of current medical and scientific evidence indicating that wearing face coverings reduces the transmissibility of COVID-19, and the comments received during the public hearing, the City of Whitefish will continue to require their use,” Smith said. “The city remains committed to following the recommendations of our public health leaders to protect its citizens, visitors, and our most vulnerable population.”

Whitefish Mayor John Muhlfeld said an extension of the mask ordinance was appropriate in the mountain resort town, where ski season is underway and tourists are arriving in droves.

“In Montana, it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to managing this pandemic,” Muhlfeld said. “We are a unique town with a large tourist base, and by taking this pre-emptive and proactive measure, we are hoping it will help keep our ski lifts turning and our businesses and schools open.”

According to Russell, Flathead County has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases of COVID-19, but that the weeks following the busy holiday season will be crucial.

“We are seeing a good downward trend in cases since the first of November,” Russell said, noting that the county’s positivity rate has been sitting at 14.8% for the past two weeks. “The next three weeks are going to be super, super critical to see where we go, but we have been seeing this downward trend even before entering the holidays.”

Russell said his department would wait to review Gianforte’s public health controls before making any recommendations about implementing additional countywide measures. As of Jan. 4, Russell said Logan Health (formerly Kalispell Regional Healthcare) had administered 1,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care providers and emergency service personnel, while North Valley Hospital in Whitefish had administered 400 doses.

Whitefish’s emergency ordinance requires that “all businesses, government offices, or other persons responsible for indoor spaces open to the public shall require and take reasonable measures to ensure that all employees, contractors, volunteers, customers, or other members of the public wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while entering or remaining in any indoor spaces open to the public.”

Additionally, “all points of entry open to the public shall have a clearly visible sign posted stating: ‘Mask or face covering use required for ages five and older.’”

For any outdoor gatherings, “where social distancing is not possible or is not observed, sponsors shall require and take reasonable measures to ensure that all persons attending an organized outdoor activity wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times.”

The ordinance continues: “At all outdoor gatherings, whether or not it constitutes an organized outdoor activity, all individuals are required to wear face coverings while in attendance where it is impracticable to maintain six feet of physical distance at all times, or where attendees are not observing at least six feet of physical distance from others.”