Glacier Soccer Coach Steps Down

Glacier head girls soccer coach Brenden Byrd is stepping down after nine years leading the Wolfpack.

“It’s time, time for me to focus on my family a little bit more,” Byrd said. “I’ve spent a lot of my time on the soccer field.”

Byrd started coaching at Glacier in 2012 after stints as an assistant at Whitefish High School and Helena Capital. He was recently named the Northwest Girls Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches, following the Wolfpack’s first ever state title last fall.

“Brenden developed an amazing culture within our soccer program for the last nine years. He has touched countless players through his caring demeanor and passion for soccer,” Glacier Activities Director Mark Dennehy said. “Brenden will be missed by all our coaches as he has been an integral part of our head coaching team.”

The year before Byrd took over the coaching duties at Glacier, the team had gone 0-11-1. This fall, en route to their 1-0 win over Helena high for the school’s first ever championship, the team was 14-4-0.

Even though he won’t be coaching anymore, Byrd anticipates many visits to the sidelines to cheer on the Wolfpack.

“I’ll bleed navy and green for the rest of my life.”