Podcast: Outlook 2021

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: We ring in 2021 a few days late with a visit from Editor in Chief Kellyn Brown, who shares some of his bold predictions for 2021. Kellyn breaks down how he thinks Montana could be divided if (but more likely when) the state earns a second U.S. House seat once the results of the 2020 census are in, talks about the 2021 Legislative session that is now underway in Helena, and lets us know a few of his personal goals for the new year — including a quest to become a cigar aficionado. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the first words on COVID-19 from new Gov. Greg Gianforte, Whitefish extending its citywide mask mandate and the official legalization of marijuana possession (in small quantities) in Montana.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.