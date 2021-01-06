Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Last August, we looked at residential land costs, Flathead County-wide, for several parcel size ranges. Let’s update the analysis and compare year-by-year for the past five years – in 5-acre ranges (1-5, 6-10, etc). Let’s chart the quantity sold (vertical columns), Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 each year, and let’s add same-colored lines for median price per acre for the same periods.

Quantity of 1-5 acre parcel sales shot up in 2020, compared to a slow upticking trend the prior four periods. Quantity of 6-10 acre parcel sales also showed a substantial uptick. The smallest parcel size range enjoys the biggest quantity of sales, consistently, and it is the most expensive: median per acre sold price in 2020 was nearly $60,000! For 6-10 acre parcels, median per acre sold price was $25,000 in 2020. For the larger size ranges, median price per acre sold price varied between $10,000 and 15,000.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.