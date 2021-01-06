Real Estate Market Trends

Last August, we looked at residential land costs, Flathead County-wide, for several parcel size ranges. Let’s update the analysis and compare year-by-year for the past five years – in 5-acre ranges (1-5, 6-10, etc). Let’s chart the quantity sold (vertical columns), Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 each year, and let’s add same-colored lines for median price per acre for the same periods.
Quantity of 1-5 acre parcel sales shot up in 2020, compared to a slow upticking trend the prior four periods. Quantity of 6-10 acre parcel sales also showed a substantial uptick. The smallest parcel size range enjoys the biggest quantity of sales, consistently, and it is the most expensive: median per acre sold price in 2020 was nearly $60,000! For 6-10 acre parcels, median per acre sold price was $25,000 in 2020. For the larger size ranges, median price per acre sold price varied between $10,000 and 15,000.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.