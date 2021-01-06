That’s No Way to Say Thanks

12:02 a.m. A Lincoln County man was concerned his ex may have left the area.

2:11 a.m. A man walked out of a building, turned around, and went back inside.

7:19 a.m. Items in a cabin were suspiciously out of place.

8:37 a.m. Two loose dogs “got a little aggressive.”

12:17 p.m. A man who believed his cell phone was taken by law enforcement wanted his phone back.

2:13 p.m. A man who claimed his computer was hacked was told to “report threats when threats are made.”

2:16 p.m. A frustrated woman advised a deputy that she was going to do their job for them and capture a loose pooch.

3:01 p.m. Someone had questions about parking tickets.

3:58 p.m. Someone picking up tacos accidentally called 911.

3:59 p.m. Cat custody was disputed.

4:52 p.m. A woman who started feeding a stray cat was dismayed that it was now “pooping” in her home.

8:43 p.m. A man who heard a hissing sound “as if there was a broken gas line” hung up on dispatchers when pressed for details.

8:56 p.m. A driver was warned to stop “spinning brodies.”

11:03 p.m. A loud TV has been blaring all day.